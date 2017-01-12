Convenience store chains post record-high annual sales

Staff writer, with CNA

The operators of convenience store chains 7-Eleven and FamilyMart both posted record-high sales for last year, boosted by growth in revenue from diversified or new product lines, according to the two companies’ latest sales results.

President Chain Store Corp (PCSC, 統一超商), which operates the nation’s largest convenience store chain, 7-Eleven, on Tuesday posted consolidated sales of NT$215.36 billion (US$6.74 billion) for last year, representing a 4.8 percent year-on-year increase, with sales for last month reaching NT$18.01 billion.

FamilyMart Co (全家便利商店), which owns and operates the FamilyMart chain, also saw an annual 4.8 percent rise in sales, posting a record NT$60.567 billion, with sales last month rising 9.1 percent year-on-year to hit NT$5.10 billion.

President Chain Store said its higher sales resulted from growth in the businesses of its subsidiaries, including home delivery service provider President Transnet Corp and online bookstore Books.com.tw

It also saw strong sales of its instant 7-Coffee and other fresh food products in its 7-Eleven outlets in Shanghai, while its core 7-Eleven business in Taiwan also posted growth, the company said.

President Chain Store expects the growth to continue this month, and has planned a series of promotional campaigns to take advantage of the Lunar New Year holiday, traditionally a peak consumer-spending period.

FamilyMart credited its sales growth mainly to a big investment in renovating outlets to give customers places to sit down and relax, boosting sales of freshly prepared items such as coffee.

Freshly prepared products saw a 10 percent year-on-year growth in sales last year, accounting for 20 percent of the chain’s revenue, FamilyMart said on Monday.

Other factors boosting FamilyMart sales included the chain’s e-payment services and the introduction of frozen-food sections in some of its outlets consisting primarily of Tanhou brand organic products, according to the company.