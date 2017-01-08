Agencies

INDIA

GDP may slow to 7.1%

India’s economic growth is estimated to slow to 7.1 percent in the current fiscal year ending March 31 compared with 7.6 percent last year, the first indicator of the impact of the demonetization drive. The data released on Friday by the Indian Central Statistics Office comes as the nation has seen a sharp cash shortage following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s surprise announcement on Nov. 8 pulling the nation’s highest value bank notes out of circulation. Experts have said the move could push GDP growth to below 6.5 percent this year as demonetization has hit all parts of the economy.

MACROECONOMY

EU ends year strong

Further evidence has emerged to show that the 19-country eurozone economy ended strongly last year. In a wide-ranging survey of economic activity across the bloc, the EU found sentiment running at near six-year highs. Its economic sentiment indicator rose 1.2 points to 107.8, its highest level since March 2011. Friday’s survey found confidence up across sectors, from retail to industry, and in most countries. Italy, though, was flat, and Spain suffered a retreat.

TRADE

Canada posts surplus

Canada on Friday posted its first trade surplus in more than two years, driven by record exports to countries other than the US. The small trade surplus for November amounted to C$526 million (US$397 million), the first since September 2014, following a C$1 billion deficit in October, Statistics Canada said. The news came as a surprise after analysts had widely agreed on expectations of a C$1.6 billion deficit.

CONSUMER GOODS

14 convicted over sterilizer

The Seoul Central District Court on Friday convicted 14 people — including a former head of the local unit of British consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC — over the sale of humidifier sterilizers linked to deadly lung injuries, sentencing the former boss to seven years in prison. The court found Shin Hyun-woo guilty of criminal negligence for failing to inspect the safety of the product and allowing its sale, and false labeling for marketing it as safe, a spokeswoman for Reckitt said.

? HEALTH

Theranos to cut jobs by 41%

Theranos Inc, the embattled blood-testing company, is to fire about 41 percent of its workers after months of regulatory setbacks, lawsuits and scrutiny. The Silicon Valley start-up will eliminate 155 positions, leaving 220 employees who will focus on developing a new product, a tabletop blood testing product called the miniLab. It is the second wave of layoffs for Theranos, which in October fired 340 workers and said it would close its testing labs.

COMMODITIES

Abidjan blocks cocoa sales

Trucks carrying thousands of tonnes of cocoa have been blocked in the main port of Ivory Coast, the world’s top producer, as authorities have temporarily stalled exports, sources said on Friday. There are nearly “700 trucks blocked here at the port in Abidjan,” said Moussa Kone, head of the national cocoa producers’ union. He said trucks filled with cocoa have also been stranded in San Pedro, the nation’s second port, for several days.