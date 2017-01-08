Volkswagen said near settlement in US diesel case

NY Times News Service

Volkswagen AG is nearing a deal to pay more than US$2 billion to resolve a federal criminal investigation into its cheating on emissions tests, according to three people briefed on the negotiations.

The company or one of its corporate entities is expected to plead guilty to criminal charges as part of the deal, one of the people said, although what those charges might be is unclear.

The settlement could come as early as next week, barring any last-minute hiccups, those people said.

The German automaker is eager to put the US Department of Justice investigation behind it before US president-elect Donald Trump is sworn in on Jan. 20, according to two others familiar with the company’s position.

An intensive investigation into the manipulation of diesel emissions tests began more than a year ago, and involves US and German investigators and prosecutors. A resolution of the criminal investigation in the US would allow VW to try to move past a scandal that has hobbled its diesel car business.

It is unclear whether prosecutors would also charge Volkswagen employees, but high-ranking US justice officials have forecast the possibility.

“We will follow the facts wherever they go, and we will determine whether to bring criminal charges against any companies or individual wrongdoers,” US deputy attorney general Sally Yates said last year at a news conference.

Volkswagen acknowledged in 2015 that it had fitted 11 million diesel cars worldwide with illegal software that made the vehicles capable of defeating pollution tests.

The software enabled the cars to detect when they were being tested for emissions and turn on pollution-control systems to curb emissions at the cost of engine performance.

However, those emissions controls were not fully deployed on the road, where cars spewed nitrogen oxide at up to 40 times the levels allowed under the Clean Air Act.

The company has agreed to pay up to nearly US$16 billion to resolve civil claims in what has become one of the US’ largest consumer class-action settlements ever, involving half a million cars.

Progress toward a resolution of the case has been frustrated by differences in German and US law and customs. German prosecutors do not work out plea deals with suspects as routinely as prosecutors in the US do.

Punishments in the US also tend to be harsher and are seen as unacceptable by the German suspects.