Alibaba cracks down on sellers of fake watches

Bloomberg

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) sued two vendors it said used the company’s Taobao (淘寶) Web site to sell counterfeit Swarovski watches, just weeks after the site was labeled a haven for knockoffs by US regulators.

The lawsuit is the first legal action taken by an e-commerce site in China against sellers of counterfeit goods and Alibaba seeks 1.4 million yuan (US$202,000) in damages, the company said on Wednesday in a statement.

The case filed with the Shenzhen Longgang District People’s Court is part of Alibaba’s larger efforts to root out counterfeit goods on its shopping sites. The company said it intends to take similar legal action against other vendors.

“We want to mete out to counterfeiters the punishment they deserve in order to protect brand owners,” Alibaba Group chief platform governance officer Zheng Junfang (鄭君芳) said in the statement.

“We will bring the full force of the law to bear on these counterfeiters so as to deter others from engaging in this crime wherever they are,” Zheng said.

The US Office of the Trade Representative last month named Taobao a “notorious” market, citing an unacceptably high level of reported counterfeiting and piracy.

The notorious market listing harms Alibaba’s ability to expand overseas, where it needs to build relationships with retailers, brands and entertainment companies.

Alibaba said it has tightened policies against copyright infringement and made it easier for brands to request fakes be removed. It took down 380 million product listings and closed about 180,000 stores on its Taobao platform in the 12 months to August, the company said in a letter to the US trade office

Amazon.com Inc has also stepped up efforts to fight counterfeit goods to boost credibility. In November, Seattle-based Amazon filed two lawsuits against vendors allegedly selling fake items through its online marketplace.

Similar to Amazon, Alibaba said it is using technology such as machine learning and data analysis to identify and take down fakes. The company said it detected a Taobao merchant suspected of selling counterfeit goods and provided the information to the Shenzhen Luohu District police, who raided the seller on Aug. 10 and confiscated more than 125 counterfeit Swarovski watches.

Another fake Swarovski seller on Taobao was found during the process.

Last month, Alibaba sued Shatui.com (傻推網), which allegedly links merchants with people willing to falsify purchases and write positive comments that can drive up sellers’ rankings on Alibaba.

The company said that from April to July last year it provided leads to Chinese authorities on counterfeiting that helped seize fake goods valued at more than 1.4 billion yuan, spur the arrest of 332 suspects and shut down 417 production lines.