Thu, Jan 05, 2017 - Page 12　

No significant loss or disruptions from collision: Wan Hai

SMALL SPILL:Singapore dispatched 12 vessels to clean up 300 tonnes of oil that were spilled after the ‘Wan Hai 301’ crashed into a Gibraltar-registered ship

By Ted Chen  /  Staff reporter

Container shipper Wan Hai Lines Ltd (萬海航運) yesterday said that it does not expect significant losses or operational disruptions following the collision of one of its vessels near a Malaysian port.

A Singapore-registered Wan Hai cargo vessel collided with a Gibraltar-registered container ship operated by Germany’s HLL Pacific Schiffahrts GmbH late on Tuesday evening, Reuters reported.

Wan Hai said that its staff were working with local port authorities and insurance companies.

Hull damage sustained by the German firm’s vessel in the collision resulted in 300 tonnes of oil spilling into the eastern Straits of Johor, a narrow body of water separating Singapore and Malaysia, the report said.

There were no reports of injuries and 12 vessels had been sent to clean up the mid-sized oil spill, the Singaporean Maritime and Port Authority was quoted as saying in the report.

The Wan Hai 301 — a 16-year-old cargo ship with a capacity of 2,496 twenty-foot-equivalent units — was making its way to Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and South Korea, Wan Hai said, adding that its vessel did not leak oil as a result of the collision.

Wan Hai shares yesterday fell 0.6 percent to NT$16.55 in Taipei trading.

Wan Hai reported net income of NT$349 million (US$10.82 million) in the first nine months of last year, compared with NT$4.22 billion in the same period in 2015.

