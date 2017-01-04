Singapore economy accelerates in last quarter

Bloomberg

Singapore’s economic growth last quarter quickened to the fastest pace in more than three years, as manufacturing and services rebounded.

GDP rose an annualized 9.1 percent in the three months to December from the previous quarter, when it declined a revised 1.9 percent, the Singaporean Ministry of Trade said in a statement yesterday. The median estimate of nine economists in a Bloomberg survey was for a 4 percent expansion.

On an annual basis, GDP rose 1.8 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, compared with the 0.3 percent median estimate in a Bloomberg survey.

The economy expanded 1.8 percent last year, the slowest pace since 2009, ministry figures showed.

Singapore, among Asia’s most-export dependent nations, is seeking new growth engines to boost incomes as its population ages and trade falters.

With global growth under pressure and the US threatening to turn more protectionist under president-elect Donald Trump, the outlook remains cloudy. That will be a consideration for the central bank in its April policy review after it signaled in October it would stick to its neutral currency policy for an extended period of time.

“Overall, we are not doing badly, considering the global economic uncertainties,” Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (李顯龍) said in a New Year message on Saturday. “While the labor market has eased, unemployment remains low and we are still creating new jobs.”

“I still think Singapore is in a very challenging condition,” said Edward Lee, regional head of research at Standard Chartered PLC in Singapore, who expects growth this year to slow to 1.4 percent.

“External conditions remain extremely challenging and we certainly have to be watchful for materialization of anti-globalization and anti-trade sentiment. Any materialization of that will further dampen the already very weak global trade conditions,” Lee said.

“For now, my forecast is that there will be no further easing in April,” he said, referring to monetary policy.

“Prospects of a more protectionist trade policy would be negative for Singapore,” which is wedded to the old export model and this will have a knock-on impact on domestic incomes, said Weiwen Ng, an economist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd in Singapore. “Domestic demand weakness should continue to weigh on an already subdued labor market.”

The services industry, which accounts for about two-thirds of the economy, rose an annualized 9.4 percent in the fourth quarter from the previous three months. Manufacturing jumped an annualized 14.6 percent.

The advance GDP estimates for the fourth quarter are computed largely from data in the first two months of the quarter, and are subject to revision when more comprehensive data become available.