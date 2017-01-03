New Year’s data use hits a record

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Mobile data usage on 4G networks soared to a record high on New Year’s Eve in Taiwan, thanks to a high 4G penetration rate and the popularity of live streaming, the nation’s major telecoms said.

The volume of data transmission on 4G networks on New Year’s Eve nearly doubled from a year ago, with data usage peaking at midnight, statistics provided by telecoms showed.

It is becoming a trend for people to share New Year’s Eve celebrations via social media platforms such as Facebook or Line, as the data volume generated from those social media platforms on New Year’s Eve doubled from the previous year, Taiwan Mobile Corp (台灣大哥大) said in a statement on Sunday.

“Data usage spiked as a growing number of people opted for live streaming on social media platforms or live streaming apps, to send their New Year’s greetings to friends or family,” the statement said.

The number of 4G users in the nation had risen to 17.36 million as of November last year, accounting for 60 percent of all mobile subscribers, according to statistics released by the National Communications Commission.

Taiwan Mobile also said it had accumulated more than 1 million views of year-end parties held in Taipei, Tainan and Hualien broadcast live on its over-the-top (OTT) platform, myVideo, in a single day.

To cope with the spike in data usage, Taiwan Mobile said it deployed more than 350 base stations and free Wi-Fi hot spots at popular sites for New Year’s celebrations across the nation.

Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信), the nation’s biggest telecom operator, said that 400 new mobile 3G and 4G base stations were switched on in time for New Year’s Eve to boost capacity and ensure revelers could download and upload videos at normal speeds.

Data traffic over its 4G network surged 90 percent year-on-year over New Year’s Eve, Chunghwa Telecom said.

Taiwan Star Cellular Corp (台灣之星) said its 4G data transmission volume almost doubled this year from last year.

The firm attributed the growth to the popularity of live streaming and 20 percent annual growth in its number of mobile subscribers.

“Based on our observations, our subscribers have used 15 percent more live streaming over social media platforms during Christmas and New Year’s Eve. Data traffic at [outdoor] party venues soared six to seven-fold,” Taiwan Star spokesman Shing Chu (朱曉幸) said.