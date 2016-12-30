Chunghwa Telecom approves president’s retirement

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Chunghwa Telecom Co’s (中華電信) board yesterday approved the retirement of president Shih Mu-piao (石木標), the second major personnel adjustment in the firm within two weeks.

On Dec. 16, the board of directors picked media veteran David Cheng (鄭優) as chairman, replacing Rick Tsai (蔡力行).

The board appointed executive vice president Sheih Chi-mau (謝繼茂) as Shih’s successor. The new personnel adjustment will take effect on Wednesday next week.

Sheih has served various management positions with the firm since 1976, including as senior executive vice president, president of the southern Taiwan business group and president of the central Taiwan business group, Chunghwa Telecom said in a statement.

Sheih also helped set up a big-data office to centralize the firm’s in-house analytical capability, while monitoring potential customers and network construction process, the statement said.

Shih, 63, filed his retirement plan with the company two years before reaching the company’s retirement age of 65. He had worked for more than three decades at the firm, helping expand mobile subscribers to 10 million and push migration from 3G to 4G technology.

Chunghwa Telecom is the nation’s biggest 4G service provider with a 37 percent market share. As of the end of September, it had 6.23 million 4G subscribers.