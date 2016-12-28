Spanish property market booming as homeowners add rooftop apartments

Reuters, MADRID

According to a Spanish proverb, it is a bad idea to start building a house from the roof. However, that is just what a Spanish firm is doing — and business is booming.

Faced with a lack of available land in big cities such as Madrid and Barcelona, construction firm La Casa por el Tejado is building new apartments on rooftops — a sign that Spanish property is bouncing back eight years after a brutal crash.

Home prices are nearing pre-crisis levels in downtown areas of major cities, rents and mortgages are surging, the prices of hotels and resorts are sky-rocketing and a round of mergers and acquisitions have broken out among major property investors.

Although the market overall is still a long way from its giddy peaks, before the global financial crisis, few would have predicted today’s recovery when a decade-long boom ended in 2008, destroying 2 million jobs and holing the economy.

“In Spain, we have identified more than 4,000 buildings which have available rooftops to build on,” said La Casa’s founder, Joan Artes, whose firm hoists prefabricated apartments by crane onto building roofs.

“At a time when we lack space to build, we’re talking of more than 2 million square meters,” he said.

The revival has helped Spain to become one of Europe’s few economic success stories, with estimated growth of 3 percent next year.

Construction accounts for 10 percent of GDP. However, there are concerns that the market could slow if interest rates rise.

Enrique Losantos, who heads the Spanish operations of real-estate firm Jones Lang LaSalle, said the main risk would come from a change in monetary policy.

European Central Bank interest rates are still at rock bottom but it is due to start cutting its asset purchase program next year. The US Federal Reserve has already raised interest rates and signaled a faster pace of increases next year.

“Some deals are made at very low yields and could suffer if there is some sort of shock on interest rates,” Losantos said.

Yields in the residential market stand at 5.9 percent or closer to 3 or 4 percent in downtown Barcelona and Madrid or for premium homes, according to property Web site Idealista. It is 7.4 percent and 8.4 percent respectively for office and shopping space.

Those yields compare with just 1.4 percent of Spain’s 10-year debt.

A new eldorado with yields of up to 11 percent is now taking the center stage: Hotels and tourist resorts.

Leading the pack is Hispania, partly owned by billionaires George Soros and John Paulson, which has bought 16 hotels in Spain, mostly in the Canary Islands and in the Balearic Islands.

In a recent presentation to investors, the firm said its 1.1 billion euros (US$1.15 billion) investment in 10,532 hotel rooms was landing an average annual return of 10.1 percent, compared to 6.5 percent and 4.4 percent for its office and residential assets.

Hispania has bought 4 more hotels in Ibiza and Lanzarote for a total investment of 113 million euros, from which it expects returns of between 8 and 10.2 percent.

Miguel Vazquez, managing partner at real estate consulting firm Irea, which recently advised German investment fund Aquila on the acquisition of a small boutique hotel in Madrid’s Letras neighborhood, said about 1.8 billion euros is expected to be invested in hotels this year, or 20 percent of the total investment in real estate, compared with just 7 percent in 2014.