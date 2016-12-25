Cannabis-laced dog treats tempt niche business

By polly mosendz / Bloomberg

Even for a puppy, Kat Donatello’s black lab, Austin, was hyperactive. After experimenting with natural supplements on her older dog, Brady, Donatello slipped the puppy a special biscuit.

“It just kind of took the edge off of him,” she said.

The treat contained cannabidiol, better known as CBD, a chemical compound extracted from the marijuana plant.

The CBD supplements were expensive, and options for pet treats were limited, Donatello said.

“So I started spending my winters baking dog biscuits,” she said, adding that she tinkered with the recipe before launching her CBD-laced biscuit company, Austin + Kat, earlier this year.

Along with Therabis and Treatibles, Austin + Kat is one of several cannabidiol-for-dogs businesses that have popped up in the past two years, a time period during which CBD pet product sales doubled in the US, according to data kept by cannabis industry analytics firm MJ Freeway.

It is the newest trend in the US’ booming half-billion dollar animal supplements market, which is expected to grow by more than US$150 million in the next four years.

CBD is one of over 80 active cannabinoid chemicals in marijuana, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Unlike tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), CBD does not create a euphoric sensation. In other words, these biscuits will not get your dog high, but there is some debate as to what effect the compound has on our furry friends and whether they should be consuming it at all.

Academic research about CBD’s affect on animals is nearly nonexistent, and the US Food and Drug Administration has not approved marijuana use in animals. Despite this, some veterinarians recommend their use, and producers say pet stores are increasingly beginning to carry CBD treats. Treatibles is even in talks to be sold at a big box pet store, though an executive would not reveal which one, as the deal is still pending.

Veterinarians’ views on the supplement vary. When asked about the effectiveness of CBD in dogs, veterinarian Robert Goggs said there is “virtually no evidence in the veterinary literature on this.”

By contrast, veterinarians Robert Silver and Gary Richter recently hosted a course on the cannabis-dedicated learning Web site Green Flower entitled the “Cannabis for Pets Masterclass.”

Contacted by phone, Richter conceded that scholarly literature is lacking.

“A lot of what we’re using is extrapolated data from humans, as well as just real world experience on what works,” he explained.

If it works for humans, he said, it could work for dogs.

In lieu of research, the CBD-for-dogs industry cites supportive veterinarians and customer testimonials as evidence of the products’ effectiveness.

On Treatibles’ Web site, an interview with the owner of mixed-breed pup Shelby shows how the dog, plagued with anxiety and fear, was able to settle down after eating a laced treat.

Human studies have linked CBD to anti-seizure, anti-inflammatory and anti-anxiety effects. In findings presented to the US Senate on International Narcotics Control in June last year, National Institute on Drug Abuse director Nora Volkow said CBD could potentially aid those suffering from Alzheimer’s, stroke, multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s.

Despite the largely positive feedback in Volkow’s presentation, she warned that additional research on CBD is necessary.