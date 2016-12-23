Honda holding talks with Waymo on self-drive tech

Bloomberg

Honda Motor Co on Wednesday said that it is talking to Waymo, the autonomous driving unit of Google parent Alphabet Inc, to try to strike a deal that would put its self-driving technology into some of the Japanese automaker’s cars.

The companies stressed that the talks are about research, rather than full production vehicles, at this point.

If all goes well, Honda may provide Waymo with vehicles that are modified to run the self-driving system, and those cars would join the existing Waymo fleet currently being tested in four US cities.

Waymo already has a deal with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCA), which has built 100 Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrid minivans equipped with its computers and a suite of sensors, telematics and other systems. FCA’s vehicles will join the company’s fleet of self-driving cars early next year.

Honda previously announced plans to start selling self-driving cars capable of operating on highways in about 2020. That effort will continue, the company said in a statement.

However, with Waymo’s help, Honda said it could start considering different technical pathways.

“These discussions are an initial step that will allow Waymo and Honda R&D to further explore the potential of a broad range of automated driving technologies,’’ the automaker said in the statement.

Alphabet announced last week that it was separating the car project into a free-standing business called Waymo as it seeks to sharpen its focus on changing the transportation industry.

John Krafcik, who had previously worked in management at Ford Motor Co and as chief executive for Hyundai Motor Co’s US sales unit, is chief executive of Waymo. After revealing the company name last week, Krafcik did not offer any details on Waymo’s plans for a viable commercial business.

Waymo said in a statement it is “looking forward to exploring opportunities to collaborate with Honda to advance fully self-driving technology and make our roads safer.”