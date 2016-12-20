Staff writer, with agencies

ELECTRONICS

Viveport Arcade launched

HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday launched its self-developed Viveport Arcade, a location-based entertainment platform for virtual reality (VR) technologies. The Taiwanese company has inked a strategic agreement with Leke VR (北京樂客靈境科技), with the first batch of Viveport Arcades to be exclusively available on the Chinese company’s platform, HTC said in a statement. The strategic cooperation between HTC and Leke VR is to be deployed at 1,000 selected Leke VR experience stores in China by the end of the year to help promote the development of the offline VR entertainment industry, HTC said.

EQUITIES

Shares extend their losses

Shares in Taiwan extended their losses from the previous session to end lower yesterday, with the weighted index falling below the 9,300-point mark in the wake of the latest losses on Wall Street, which raised worries about a further downturn in the US market in the wake of its strong showing, dealers said. Large-cap stocks in the bellwether electronics sector led the TAIEX lower as investors were led by the fall in high-tech stocks on Wall Street on Friday last week, they said. The financial sector, which has gained significantly on hopes of a widening interest-rate spread, also fell as investors seized on a weaker Wall Street to lock in earlier gains, they added.

ECONOMY

Minister bullish on growth

National Development Council Minister Chen Tain-jy (陳添枝) yesterday said that the council has set a target that GDP growth will top 2 percent next year. Speaking at a meeting of the Economics Committee of the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Chen told lawmakers that the economy has been in consolidation mode, but it has the potential to grow about 3 percent next year. Chen’s forecast was more upbeat than the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics, which updated its forecast late last month and said that the economy would grow 1.87 percent next year. The statistics agency forecast that GDP growth for this year would be 1.35 percent, compared with 0.72 percent last year.

HOSPITALITY

Regent eyes newlyweds

The Regent Taipei (晶華酒店) yesterday introduced an offering for people intending to tie the knot next year, including new food and beverage choices, and exclusive partnership with Regent Galleria and options to plan wedding ceremonies or honeymoons at Regent Hotels worldwide. The new wedding package, “The Moment,” includes reworked appetizer and dessert options, in addition to signature menus and the popular “Lady M” dessert, the hotel said in a statement. Couples who wed at the Regent Taipei would also be given a Regent wedding card, allowing them to purchase the 12 traditional gifts required at marriage ceremonies at discounted prices, it said. If couples spend more than a specified amount, they would receive a discount on the wedding banquet, it said.

MACHINERY

Hiwin to build Suzhou plant

Leading machinery maker Hiwin Technologies Co (上銀科技) yesterday said it is to spend 127.5 million yuan (US$18.36 million) on a new plant in China’s Suzhou Industrial Park (蘇州工業園區), in an effort to expand its capacity. Hiwin is also planning to invest another NT$4 billion to NT$5 billion (US$125 million to US$156 million) to meet rising demand from its customers, compared with this year’s NT$3.5 billion, chairman Eric Chuo (卓永財) said last month.