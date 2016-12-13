Asia Pacific introduces new 4G free voice calls plan

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Asia Pacific Telecom Co (亞太電信), a subsidiary of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), expects almost all of its mobile subscribers to migrate to its 4G network next quarter, which would make it a 4G-only service provider.

The company has accumulated 1.6 million 4G subscribers, helping it seize a 10 percent market share, Asia Pacific chairman Lu Fang-ming (呂芳銘) told a media briefing.

“We have hit the goal we set when the company launched 4G services two years ago,” Lu said. “To boost average revenue per user, we hope to expand our customer base.”

The company said that 3G users account for only 6 percent of its total subscribers.

By the end of next quarter, Asia Pacific’s remaining 100,000 3G users are to upgrade to its 4G services, the company said.

To boost interest in its 4G services, Asia Pacific yesterday unveiled a new package that expands the scope of its unlimited free voice calls plan to calls made to users of any other mobile operator for a monthly fee of at least NT$999.

Consumers subscribing to the plan also get unlimited access to the Internet, the company said.

Asia Pacific is the nation’s first telecom company to offer free voice calls.

The company is also looking to sell its services in consumers’ living rooms.

It announced a new over-the-top (OTT) video service in collaboration with Netflix Inc, China’s iQiyi (愛奇藝), movie distributor and producer Catchplay Inc (威望國際) and Taiwan Mobile Co’s (台灣大哥大) myVideo.