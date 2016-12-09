Wistron revises shipments after record-high revenue

By Lauly Li / Staff reporter

Contract electronics maker Wistron Corp (緯創) yesterday revised upward its notebook computer shipments for this quarter and for this year, after its monthly revenue hit a record high last month.

Wistron said its notebook shipments, which last quarter contributed 40 percent to its total revenue of NT$168.53 billion (US$5.3 billion), are to drop by between 5 percent and 10 percent from last quarter’s 5.4 million units on seasonal factors.

MAJOR CLIENTS

Therefore, notebook shipments could be flat or only grow “slightly” from last quarter, Wistron said.

“Notebook orders in the past two months were much stronger than the company’s expectations and we expect the momentum to extend into this month,” a Wistron investor relations official said by telephone.

This year’s total shipments could be 19.3 million units, unchanged from last year, the official said.

The company earlier said this year’s shipments could drop 5 percent from last year.

Wistron’s major notebook clients include Acer Inc (宏碁), Lenovo Group Ltd (聯想), HP Inc and Dell Inc.

REVISED FORECAST

The company’s revised forecast came as it reported NT$74.12 billion revenue for last month, which is 25.81 percent higher than the NT$58.91 billion in the same period last year.

The result also represented a 12.93 percent growth from the previous month’s NT$65.63 billion, according to Wistron’s filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

‘SMART’ MOVES

The official said Wistron’s “smart” devices, which accounted for 20 percent of its total revenue, also lent support to the double-digit growth in revenue last month on the back of a client’s new product.

Wistron declined to disclose details about the device, but the product is widely believed by market analysts to be Apple Inc’s iPhone 7 Plus.

The company’s total revenue in the first 11 months of this year reached NT$589.62 billion, up 4.37 percent from NT$564.94 billion in the same period last year, the filing showed.