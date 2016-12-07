Global prescription drug spend seen at US$1.5tn in 2021

Reuters

Global spending on prescription medicines will reach nearly US$1.5 trillion by 2021, although the annual rate of growth will decrease from recent years, according to a forecast by Quintiles IMS Holding released yesterday.

That figure, based on wholesale pricing, is up nearly US$370 billion from estimated spending this year. The US will account for up to US$675 billion of the US$1.5 trillion.

When accounting for anticipated discounts and rebates to health insurers and other payers, 2021 net spending will be closer to US$1 trillion, the QuintilesIMS Outlook for Global Medicines through 2021 report found.

Annual spending growth over the next five years is forecast at 4 to 7 percent, primarily driven by newer medicines for cancer, diabetes and autoimmune diseases in developed markets. That compares with spending growth of nearly 9 percent in 2014 and last year.

Spending in the US, the largest market with by far the highest drug prices, is expected to account for more than half of global growth over the period, at a compound annual rate of 6 to 9 percent, or 4 to 7 percent including discounts and rebates.

The report projects a slowdown in US branded drug price increases, possibly a result of rising political pressure. It sees annual wholesale price increases of 8 to 11 percent and net prices rising 2 to 5 percent.

The report predicts an average of 45 new drug launches each year, a historically high rate. While many will be very expensive treatments, the report sees rising costs partially offset by a higher level of drugs going off patent than in the previous five years. That includes the anticipated effect of more biosimilars — cheaper versions of high-priced biotech medicines — entering the market.

Economic slowdowns in Europe and emerging markets, such as China, Brazil and Russia, will contribute to an overall drag on spending growth and slow plans to expand access to more medicines, the report said.