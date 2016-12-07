Government listening to industry, minister says

Staff writer, with CNA

Minister of Science and Technology Yang Hung-duen (楊弘敦) yesterday rejected criticism by one of Taiwan’s top industrialists that government policymakers were ignoring the views of the industrial sector.

Yang said that contrary to the claim by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) chairman Morris Chang (張忠謀), the government maintains close contact with the industrial sector to stay abreast of its needs and to help shape industrial development policy.

Yang said his ministry held a series of meetings with representatives of industrial companies across the nation to learn about their developmental needs in preparation for the national science and technology conference that started on Monday.

The ministry conducted a survey in which 60 percent of the respondents were from the industrial sector, also as part of preparations for the conference, which is held every four years by the government to devise long-term policies in science and technology, Yang said.

Chang said at the conference on Monday that the opinions of the industrial sector were not being heeded at the meeting.

The industrial sector is usually ignored by the government in favor of academics in the planning of long-term industrial policy, Chang said.

As a result, many business owners feel helpless and isolated as they seek ways of upgrading their businesses, and the sector has no direction, said Chang, an internationally renownes businessman and technological innovator.

Yang said that there were more representatives from academia than the industrial sector at the national science and technology conference, but added that his ministry welcomes interaction with the industrial sector.

Vice Minister of Economic Affairs Yang Wei-fuu (楊偉甫) said Chang’s views reflected a lack of communication between the government and the industrial sector.

Yang said he would meet with Chang to discuss Taiwan’s industrial development.

The conference is being held in Taipei with the theme: “Smart, low-carbon emissions and sustainability.”