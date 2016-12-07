Nanya revenue surges on back of DRAM price jump

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) yesterday posted its best monthly revenue in 21 months as prices advanced 8.8 percent amid stronger-than-expected demand, boding well for the DRAM chipmaker’s revenue outlook.

Revenue rose 4.98 percent to NT$4.01 billion (US$125.5 million) last month, from NT$3.82 billion in October, the highest level since March last year. On an annual basis, revenue climbed 18.93 percent from NT$3.37 billion.

“Market demand is better than we previously thought,” Nanya spokesman Joseph Wu (吳志祥) said in a telephone call. “Demand continues to surpass supply.”

Nanya cannot increase its output as the Taoyuan-based chipmaker is preparing a test run of its technological conversion to next-generation 20-nanometer technology, Wu said.

Shipments fell about 4 percent last month from October, he said.

In October, Nanya president Lee Pei-ing (李培瑛) said he expected a persistent shortage of chips to boost average selling prices by 5 percent this quarter from the previous quarter.

Supply constraint would be across the board, from DRAM chips used in PCs and mobile phones to those for servers, he said.

“Now, we hold an even more optimistic [view],” Wu said.

In the first 11 months, Nanya posted revenue of NT$37.67 billion, down 7.3 percent from NT$40.31 billion in the same period last year.

ADATA Technology Co (威剛科技), a DRAM and NAND flash memory module supplier, also benefited from the industry’s recovery.

The company yesterday said its revenue fell less than 1 percent last month to NT$2.56 billion from NT$2.58 billion in October.

The October figure marked an 27-month high due to strong customer demand.

Compared with November last year, revenue jumped 49.6 percent from NT$1.72 billion.

“Chip supply is to remain tight over next three months,” ADATA said in a statement. “The company is bullish about demand for DRAM and NAND flash chips. The chip shortage will extend into the first quarter of next year.”