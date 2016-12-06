VR, food products steal the spotlight at IT Month

By Lauly Li / Staff reporter

Virtual-reality (VR) products and food-related Internet of Things devices are diverting consumers’ attention away from notebook computers, smartphones and cameras at the annual Information Technology (IT) Month, which started in the Taipei World Trade Center’s Exhibition Hall 1 on Saturday and ends on Sunday.

IT Month, the largest consumer electronics show in Taiwan, hosts the traditional final wave of promotions by notebook and smartphone vendors before the end of the year.

While offering discounts on consumer electronics products, the exhibition also gives visitors the chance to try the latest products and applications, such as VR and augmented reality (AR) devices.

The Taipei Computer Association (TCA, 台北市電腦公會), the event’s organizer, said it expects the number of visitors to climb 5.5 percent annually to 950,000 this year, as VR, AR and Internet of Things products attract consumers.

The central area at the exhibition hall has been set aside for VR and AR vendors, such as Asustek Computer Inc (華碩) and Virtual Reality Technology Co, to showcase their products and allow visitors to try VR devices.

Visitors are lining up from 10am to 5pm every day to try the VR headsets and experience the technology, staff at the exhibition said.

Sony Corp, occupying a corner of the exhibition hall, became one of the most popular spots at the exhibition with its PlayStation 4 and newly launched PlayStation VR.

Staff at the Sony booth said that for three consecutive days, the company’s limited daily supplies of PlayStation VR packages, priced at NT$16,480, were sold out within five minutes of the exhibition’s opening.

Internet of Things products manufacturer Bowhead Technology Co (巨鯨網路科技) showcased its “smart” water bottle, Gululu, which allows parents to use a smartphone app to monitor the amount of water their children drink via sensors installed on the bottle.

Artsome Eco-Tech Trade Co (勃翔股份科技) introduced its “smart” cube for people who want to grow vegetables or herbs at home, allowing them to monitor the plants’ growth via a mobile app.