Former Hon Hai manager charged over phone thefts

AFP, TAIPEI

A former senior manager at Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) has been indicted for stealing and selling 5,700 iPhones in China to pocket about US$1.56 million, prosecutors said yesterday.

The Taiwanese manager, surnamed Tsai (蔡), worked in the testing department and instructed eight employees at Hon Hai’s factory in Shenzhen to smuggle out thousands of iPhone 5 and iPhone 5S phones, prosecutors said.

Tsai and his accomplices sold the testing phones, which were supposed to be scrapped, to stores in Shenzhen and made nearly NT$50 million (US$1.56 million at current exchange rates) from 2013 to 2014, the New Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office said.

Hon Hai reported the case to Taiwanese authorities following an internal audit and Tsai was questioned after he returned home earlier this year and was released on bail.