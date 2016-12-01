Agencies

JAPAN

Industrial output edges up

Industrial production rose for a third consecutive month in October, with a slight gain just beating the median forecast of economists, as exports made up for weak domestic spending. Industrial output rose 0.1 percent from a month earlier (versus a forecast of 0 percent). Output is expected to rise 4.5 percent for last month, then fall 0.6 percent this month. October’s rise reflected solid trade, as exports gained sequentially for a third month, while household spending and retail sales both declined compared with the previous year. “The results weren’t bad as shipments had a good gain and inventories fell, with a slight gain in production,” said Yoshiki Shinke, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute in Tokyo. A pickup in global demand for information-technology products, such as smartphones, and economic recoveries in the US and Asia are helping Japanese exports and production, Shinke said.

INTERNET

German hack tied to others

A cyberattack that infected nearly 1 million routers used to access Deutsche Telekom Internet service was part of a campaign targeting Web-connected devices around the globe, the German government and security researchers said on Tuesday. The revelation from the German Office for Information Security stoked fears of an increase in cyberattacks that disrupt Internet service by exploiting common vulnerabilities in widely used routers, Web cams, digital video recorders and other Web-connected devices. Security researchers said the infections spread to countries including Brazil, Britain and Ireland using a technique similar to one that stopped millions of people in the US and Europe from reaching Web sites such as PayPal Holdings Inc , Twitter Inc and Spotify on Oct. 21.

INVESTMENTS

PIF to get capital boost

Saudi Arabia is to transfer 100 billion riyals (US$26.7 billion) to its sovereign wealth fund, as the kingdom seeks to diversify investments. The Public Investment Fund (PIF) will focus on international and domestic deals, including some “high-yield opportunities in the local market that support the private sector,” according to a statement by the state-run Saudi Press Agency yesterday, which did not give more details. The funds will be transferred to the PIF from the kingdom’s reserves. PIF’s investments will help diversify sources of income, it said. Saudi Arabia unveiled plans earlier this year to transform the PIF from a domestically focused investment firm into a US$2 trillion sovereign wealth fund as the OPEC member seeks to boost income from investments. Since then, the fund agreed to invest US$3.5 billion in taxi-hailing app Uber Technologies Inc.

TRADE

Group warns on Brexit tariffs

Brexit-related tariffs would add at least ￡4.5 billion (US$5.6 billion) a year to the cost of car imports and exports between Britain and the EU, an industry body said, urging Britain to remain in the single market after it leaves the union. Britain exported just under 80 percent of the 1.6 million cars it built last year and imported more than 85 percent of the 2.6 million cars sold in the country. Without single market access, cars could face WTO tariffs of 10 percent, unless a special deal is struck for the sector. The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders on Tuesday said that tariffs could add up to ￡1,500 to the average cost of an imported car and its president told the car body’s annual dinner that the government needed to maintain free trade.