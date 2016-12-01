Taiwan to help train Indian talent in phone design

Staff writer, with CNA, New Delhi

A program to help train mobile phone design talent from India is opening today in Hsinchu, with 49 participants selected by the Indian Cellular Association attending.

The program, which is sponsored by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, is the first of its kind between the two nations.

Hsinchu-based chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) is the driving force behind the program, with representatives from Taiwanese mobile phone companies invited to teach.

MediaTek chairman Tsai Ming-kai (蔡明介) and Grant Kuo (郭耿聰), managing director of MediaTek’s subsidiary in India, are scheduled to attend the opening of the program at the Professional Training Center.

The program, part of efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the mobile phone industry, will include lessons on basic mobile phone design theory, system-on-a chip and compact camera modules, Kuo said.

After the program in Taiwan concludes, participants will continue with a one-month distance learning program.

Each participant will have to design and assemble his or her own mobile phone to complete the whole program.

Kuo expressed the hope that the participants would be the driving force behind the development of the mobile device industry in India.