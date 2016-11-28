CPC, Formosa to raise prices of diesel, gasoline

Staff writer, with CNA

State-owned fuel supplier CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday said it would raise gasoline and diesel prices, effective today, due to rising international crude oil prices.

The refiner said it would increase gasoline and diesel prices by NT$0.7 and NT$0.8 per liter, respectively, after global crude prices rose on expectations that OPEC will cut output at a meeting in Vienna on Wednesday.

After the adjustment, fuel prices at CPC gas stations are to climb to NT$20.9 per liter for super diesel, NT$23.3 per liter for 92-octane unleaded, NT$24.8 per liter for 95-octane unleaded and NT$26.8 per liter for 98-octane unleaded.

Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化), the nation’s only privately owned oil refiner, announced identical price hikes on Saturday, raising its fuel prices to NT$20.6 per liter for super diesel, NT$23.2 per liter for 92-octane unleaded, NT$24.7 per liter for 95-octane unleaded and NT$27 per liter for 98-octane unleaded.

Both CPC and Formosa are raising fuel prices for a second consecutive week.