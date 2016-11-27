Precision farming and robot pickers are berries’ future

By Deena Shanker / Bloomberg

On a wall at the Watsonville, California, headquarters of Driscoll’s Inc, the nearly US$3 billion global berry brand, dozens of little green trucks move about on a large screen with a map of the US. It is a real-time representation of every truck on the road carrying the company’s strawberries, blueberries, blackberries and raspberries to customers across the country, with data from each truck — the temperature inside the cargo hold, whether it is stuck in traffic, even whether its doors are open or closed.

It is an impressive display of technology, but at Driscoll’s, the map is old news. If you want to see the latest high-tech innovations at Driscoll’s, you have to head out to the fields.

“Our production system is evolving quite dramatically,” said Soren Bjorn, executive vice president of Driscoll’s of the Americas.

It has to: The world, including California, is not generating more farmland — it is actually losing it, thanks to factors like population growth, pollution and erosion.

“We have to get more out of the limited resources that we have to serve a larger population,” Bjorn said.

There are many pieces to any agricultural puzzle — genetics, weather, workers, soil — but food companies have only so much control over their growth.So Driscoll’s is drawing on its scientists to build a system whose berries are always delicious, wherever they are grown or sold.

It starts with genetics. The company has nine different breeding programs for strawberries in the US and Europe, and 18 commercial varieties of the fruit in North America alone. Some breeds are sweeter, others juicier. Some are especially good for organic farming. Some, such as the white ones that might look unripe to Americans, are favorites in other parts of the world, such as Hong Kong. Breeding is also important for maintaining the more mundane traits, such as being able to withstand a cross-country truck ride.

Growing berries of any kind is complicated. There are a lot of inputs — among them water, fertilizer, labor to harvest the plants and pesticides such as herbicides and fungicides to kill off pests and disease. Getting these inputs wrong can hurt the crops, the environment, or both. Driscoll’s is starting to use a technique called substrate farming, in which berries are grown in coconut husk pots instead of dirt in the ground, to reduce each of these inputs.

“All you’re trying to do is to feed that plant exactly what it needs,” Bjorn said.

Out in the test fields in Watsonville, northern district farm manager Marty Madesko called this “precision farming” with “specialized recipes” that translates into savings on water and nutrients. Think of the technique as Soylent for plants: Delivering just what they need — no more, no less.

“Our ability to analyze what’s happening in the berry is increasing so rapidly,” Bjorn said.

Small probes in the pots monitor acidity and sugars, and adjust inputs as necessary, which cuts down on waste. Farmers do not have to flood their fields with water or chemicals, both of which can cause runoff into nearby waterways. Madesko hopes eventually to recycle even the little bit of water that leaks out from the pots.

Theoretically, farmers can also become organic growers nearly overnight. Since the berries are not grown in dirt, which may have been treated with non-organic-approved chemicals, growers can skip the requisite three-year waiting period when they need to use organic practices, but cannot yet avail themselves of the organic label. As long as the substrate materials are organic, they should be good to go.