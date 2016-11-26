Court finds tech firm execs guilty of insider trading

AFP, BEIJING

A technology company’s CEO, who might have given a Chinese politician’s son the Ferrari in which he crashed and died, was jailed for nearly five years and fined more than US$100 million for insider trading, court documents showed yesterday.

A dozen former executives of major Chinese technology conglomerate Founder Group (北大方正集團), including CEO Li You (李友), were convicted of insider trading and other offenses, the intermediate people’s court in the city of Dalian said.

Li was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison and fined 750.2 million yuan (US$108.4 million), it said.

Founder Group was established in 1986 with investment from Peking University and has expanded into IT, healthcare, real estate, finance and commodities trading.

Li and former Founder Group chairman Wei Xin (魏新) were linked to fallen Chinese presidential aide Ling Jihua (令計劃), who was jailed for life in July for corruption, illegally obtaining state secrets and abuse of power, Beijing News said.

An ex-aide of former Chinese president Hu Jintao (胡錦濤), Ling was brought down in the high-profile corruption crackdown by Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) that has deposed several senior officials.

Chinese media have previously quoted reports saying that Li gave Ling’s son, Ling Gu (令谷), a Ferrari.

Ling Gu was killed in a high-speed crash in Beijing in 2012, in which two female passengers, one of them naked, were injured, a scandal that helped trigger his father’s downfall.

Ling Jihua asked for and accepted more than 6.43 million yuan from Wei and was aware of payments from Wei to his son, Xinhua said.