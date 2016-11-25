Home / Business
Fri, Nov 25, 2016 - Page 12　

Ortus to buy shares in CPT subsidiary

SUBJECT TO APPROVAL:The deal is expected to increase Giantplus’ customer base and free CPT to focus on its high-end panel manufacturing for cars and smartphones

By Lisa Wang  /  Staff reporter

Chunghwa Picture Tubes Ltd (CPT, 中華映管), a LCD panel maker, yesterday said it has agreed to sell a 35 percent share of its local subsidiary to Japan’s Ortus Technology Co Ltd for NT$2.54 billion (US$79.56 million) in a bid to boost investor’s returns on equity.

CPT owns a 53.67 percent stake in Giantplus Technology Co Ltd (凌巨), which makes small and medium-sized flat panels and touch panels used in cars, industrial devices and mobile phones.

The Taoyuan-based CPT said in a statement that it plans to sell 152.98 million Giantplus shares to Ortus at NT$16.57 per share.

CPT also plans to sell its remaining 19 percent stake in Giantplus at between NT$14.45 and NT$21.49 per share on the open market, the company said.

Ortus, a subsidiary of Japanese semiconductor photomask maker Toppan Printing Co Ltd, is interested in buying the shares on the open market, a CPT official said by telephone.

CPT is expected to earn NT$3.7 billion from sale.

Giantplus supplies LCD panels for industrial devices to Ortus.

“The combination of Giantplus and Ortus will help Giantplus get high-end technologies and broaden its customer base, as well as better utilize a newly-acquired fourth-generation plant,” CPT said in the statement.

CPT expects to finalize the transaction by March. The deal is to reduce CPT’s revenue by about NT$1 billion a month, the official said.

The deal is still subject to approval from the Investment Commission.

Following the share sales, CPT said it would focus on producing high-margin panels for cars, industrial devices, smartphones and tablets.

The company operates two 4.5-generation plants and one 6-generation plant in Taiwan, while it is building a new 6G plant in China’s Fuijian Province.

The Chinese plant is to start operation in July next year.

This story has been viewed 97 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top