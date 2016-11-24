Staff writer

ELECTRONICS

HTC denies Xiaomi rumors

HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday rejected rumors that it plans to sell its struggling smartphone unit to Chinese rival Xiaomi Inc (小米) after the Lunar New Year holidays next year. The rumors originated on Professional Technology Temple, the nation’s largest college bulletin board system. Analysts downplayed the rumor, saying Xiaomi’s sales have been lagging in recent quarters. Other analysts said that acquisitions by Chinese companies are not likely to receive the approval of the Democratic Progressive Party administration.

STOCK EXCHANGE

TAIEX shares edge up

Shares on the Taiwan Stock Exchange yesterday closed 0.49 percent higher, rising above their quarterly moving average of 9,159, on the strength of the bellwether electronics sector, dealers said. The market was also boosted by a record high on the Dow Jones Industrial Average overnight. The TAIEX ended up 44.84 points, or 0.49 percent, at 9,178.23, after moving between a low of 9,146.72 and a high of 9,202.72. Turnover totaled NT$74.138 billion (US$2.33 billion) during the session. The electronics sub-index closed up 0.64 percent, while the financial sub-index finished 0.24 percent higher.

ECONOMY

Average wealth rises

Taiwan’s average wealth per adult this year stands at US$172,800, which is well above most countries in the Asia-Pacific region and similar to that of Western Europe, according to Credit Suisse Research Institute’s Global Wealth Report. The report published on Tuesday said that wealth per adult this year increased by 59 percent from US$108,600 in 2000. According to the report, the richest nations, with wealth per adult of more than US$100,000, are in North America, Western Europe and among the rich Asia-Pacific and Middle Eastern countries.

STOCKS

FDC shares rise 3.2 percent

Shares in FDC International Hotels Corporation (FDC, 雲品國際), a major hotel and restaurant operator, yesterday closed up 3.2 percent at NT$51.6 on its debut on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The operator of the five-star Fleur de Chine hotel near Sun Moon Lake and banquet facility Gala de Chine in New Taipei City opened high at NT$55.7, an increase of 11.44 percent from the initial public offering price of NT$50. The rally somewhat moderated toward the end of the say after some investors apparently cashed out. FDC executives aim to achieve earnings of NT$3 per share this year after net profits totaled NT$138 million for the first nine months, representing earnings per share of of NT$2.3. The company said it is upbeat about meeting the target after receiving reservations of up to 8,500 tables of corporate banquets this quarter.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Colorectal drug unveiled

Taiwan Leader Biotech Corp (台灣利得生物科技) yesterday unveiled a new drug for treating colorectal cancer that is based on antrodia cinnamomea, a species of fungus. The company said that the new drug, named LEAC-102, is effective in containing tumor growth when used in combination with chemotherapy. LEAC-102 also diminishes the side effects of chemotherapy, it said. The company has completed pre-clinical trials and said it would be working with the Development Center for Biotechnology (生物技術開發中心) to file Investigational New Drug as and New Drug Applications to expedite commercialization.