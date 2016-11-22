Staff writer, with agencies

ECONOMY

Confidence falls: survey

Despite various economic indicators showing signs of improvement, confidence in the economy has fallen, according to a survey released by Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控) yesterday. The survey revealed that the indices about the present economy and in the next six months both fell to the lowest levels in three months. The index on durable goods purchases over the next six months also dropped to its lowest level this year. Asked about the factors most likely to impact the performance of the stock market next year, 38.2 percent of respondents pointed to the government’s economic policies, while 36.1 percent mentioned the speed and scale of US interest rate increases. Of the potential risks to the economy next year, 47.8 percent cited the government’s economic policies, while 25.7 percent mentioned the outcome of the US presidential election. Only 20 percent of respondents identified China’s economy as a risk factor, the survey showed.

TRADE

Chinese delegation arrives

A Chinese delegation arrived yesterday on an eight-day visit to explore the possibility of procuring agricultural and specialty products from eight counties and cities. The delegation of government and business representatives is led by All China Federation of Supply and Marketing Cooperatives Taiwan office deputy director Liu Ting (劉婷). The group plans to visit New Taipei City, as well as Hsinchu, Miaoli, Hualien, Taitung, Lienchiang, Kinmen and Nantou counties, six of which have Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) local government heads. The arrival of the delegation came after a visit to China in September by the heads of the eight cities and counties. They are scheduled to make a second trip to China next month to promote tourism and agricultural products. New Taipei Mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫) welcomed the delegation and said he hoped that it would help support the city’s agricultural and specialty products. Meanwhile, Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chu (陳菊) of the Democratic Progressive Party said Chinese tourists are welcome to visit, but if Beijing tries to play politics with the tourism industry it would hurt the feelings of Taiwanese.

STOCK MARKET

Equities sell-off continues

Net selling by foreign institutional investors on the stock market was higher than in other Asian markets last week, data from the CTBC Asia-Pacific Multiple Income Fund showed yesterday. According to the statistics, foreign institutional investors sold a net US$1.5 billion of shares in local equities in the week ending Friday last week, topping Asian markets for the second straight week after US$1.355 billion were sold the previous week. Data from the Financial Supervisory Commission showed a net sell-off of US$1.799 billion by foreign institutional investors in the first two weeks of this month, almost as much as the US$1.916 billion recorded in the whole of last month.

STOCK MARKET

TAIEX edges higher

The TAIEX closed up 0.36 percent, or 32.32 points, to 9,041.11 on light volume of NT$62.08 billion (US$1.94 billion) yesterday, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. A total of 2,648 stocks closed up, while 2,376 were down and 560 unchanged, the data showed. Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$2.18 billion of shares, while local investment trusts bought a net NT$437 million. Proprietary securities firms were net buyers of NT$265 million of shares on behalf of their clients, while they also bought a net NT$2.2 billion of shares for hedging purposes.