A touch of ‘Game of Thrones’ magic in small Spanish town

By Marianne Barriaux / AFP, OSUNA, Spain

When the mayor of the small southern Spanish town of Osuna called Jesus Cansino to tell him Game of Thrones was coming to shoot part of season five, he would not believe it.

“She said: ‘They’re coming to film a series, I’m not sure you know it.’ I started laughing,” says the 43-year-old town hall employee and longtime fan of the award-winning series, sitting at a sun-drenched cafe.

However, it was no lie. Queen Daenerys Targaryen, her dragons and crew descended on Osuna’s century-old bullfighting ring in October 2014 to film what is regarded as one of the season’s best scenes, and the town nestled deep in arid Andalusia has not looked back since.

With Cansino now in charge of promoting Osuna to “Thronies,” or fans of the series, visitor numbers have soared and foreigners are regularly seen wandering around the town of white-washed houses, monasteries and Roman ruins — once a draw mainly for Spaniards.

In the first 12 months after the shoot, the number of tourists to Osuna shot up 70 percent and while it slowed down in the second year, it was still up around 35 percent, tourism councilor Rafael Diaz says.

This compares with a 10 to 15 percent rise in years prior to Game of Thrones, a series so popular that shooting locations in Spain, Malta, Croatia and Northern Ireland have become a draw for “set-jetters,” who visit destinations seen in films or series.

Review site TripAdvisor analyzed the number of people visiting pages dedicated to Game of Thrones locations between May 2013 and May last year, and found that Osuna came top, with a 35 percent rise in interest, followed by Mdina in Malta.

The influx in Osuna has yet to change the fortunes of the 18,000-strong, mainly agricultural town surrounded by olive groves with 22 percent unemployment.

However, it has helped create jobs and put the town on the international tourist map — so much so that the local news agent now stocks the Daily Mail, Bild and Le Monde newspapers.

“A few years ago, there was just one company that did guided tours, now we have two and two others are in the works,” Diaz said.

The tourism office is now staffed with four employees rather than just one and authorities have opened previously closed buildings, such as the 467-year-old university, taking advantage of the visitor influx to show off the rest of the town.

The local museum has also launched a permanent exhibition devoted to Game of Thrones, complete with photographs of the shoot.

And some restaurants and shops in town have capitalized on a series many in Osuna were once unfamiliar with.

Teresa Jimenez, the bubbly 53-year-old who runs the Casa Curro restaurant where actress Emilia Clarke celebrated her birthday during the shoot, has had to double her staff since then.

With a wall adorned with pictures of the series’ stars, she also has dishes named after the characters.

Gnomas, for instance, is a grilled cinnamon apple named after Tyrion Lannister because both the character and the piece of fruit are “small,” she says.

The allure of Game of Thrones will not last forever, though, and the town has to keep thinking up ways of attracting visitors in a bid to expand a tourism sector it hopes will bring more money in.

“Many people think that when a film crew comes, money is going to fall from the sky,” Cansino says. “But you have to work on it.”