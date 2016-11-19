Japanese low-cost carrier Peach set to buy 13 new aircraft

AFP, TOKYO

Japanese low-cost carrier Peach Aviation yesterday said it would buy 13 aircraft from Airbus Group SE valued at almost US$1.4 billion as part of its expansion plans to cash in on a pick-up in demand for air travel in the country.

Peach, an affiliate of major Japanese carrier All Nippon Airways Co Ltd (ANA), agreed to buy 10 fuel-efficient A320neos and three conventional A320ceos, it said in a statement.

The new aircraft are to be used for Peach’s “business expansion” it said.

The airline flies both domestic and international routes, including to Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul.

“This will be the first time for a Japanese [low-cost carrier] to order A320neo aircraft,” Peach said, noting the jet’s “superb environmental features.”

Chief executive officer Shinichi Inoue said at a Tokyo briefing that the carrier plans to expand its fleet to at least 35 planes by 2020 and to 100 later. It currently has 18 Airbus A320s.

Inoue added that it is also looking at setting up a base at Sendai Airport next year and at New Chitose Airport in 2018.

The A320neo has a list price of US$107.3 million and the A320ceo US$98 million.

The announcement comes after European aviation giant Airbus last month reported a 5 percent fall in January to September net profit and said it intends to deliver more planes than initially forecast this year.