BOJ gets no bids for offer

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) said no bids were placed at its first operations when it offered to buy bonds at a fixed rate, a tool it introduced when deciding in September it would seek to control the yield curve. Japanese government bonds advanced yesterday, as the central bank said it would carry out two operations, one to buy securities maturing in one to three years, and another for debt of three to five years maturity. Each received zero bids, according to statements from the BOJ. Ten-year sovereign yields turned positive this week for the first time since Sept. 21, when the BOJ announced a shift in policy aimed at pegging them near zero percent.

FDI into China rises 4.2%

Foreign direct investment (FDI) into China rose 4.2 percent to 666.3 billion yuan (US$96.99 billion) in the first 10 months of this year from the same period a year earlier, the Ministry of Commerce said yesterday. Non-financial outbound direct investment rose 53.3 percent during the same period to 961.9 billion yuan from a year ago, ministry spokesman Sun Jiwen (孫繼文) said at a regular briefing. Outbound investment for last month rose 48.4 percent from last year.

Non-oil exports plunge 12%

Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports posted the largest decline in seven months last month, driven by a slump in pharmaceutical exports. Non-oil domestic exports fell 12 percent from a year earlier, compared with a revised 5 percent drop in September, International Enterprise Singapore said in a statement. Compared with the previous month, non-oil exports fell 3.7 percent. Pharmaceutical exports, one of the most volatile components in the index, fell 47 percent from a year earlier.

French jobless rate rises

France’s unemployment rate rose 0.1 percentage points to 9.7 percent in the third quarter after a significant mid-year drop, the statistics office announced yesterday. The rate was down 0.4 points year on year, INSEE said, adding that there were 2.8 million unemployed in mainland France in the July-September period. For all of France including its overseas population, third-quarter unemployment stood at 10 percent.

Spain raises GDP forecasts

Spain on Wednesday raised its growth forecasts for this year and the next, in a sign that a 10-month political impasse had limited effect on the economy. Spanish Minister of Economy and Competitiveness Luis de Guindos told reporters that the economy was expected to grow 3.2 percent this year — well above the eurozone average — and 2.5 percent next year, from its previous forecasts of 2.9 and 2.3 percent respectively. The European Commission had already said that the economy would grow 3.2 percent this year, but its prediction for next year was lower at 2.3 percent.

Facebook buys FacioMetrics

Facebook Inc on Wednesday said that it has bought facial recognition startup FacioMetrics, potentially using the technology for photo or video effects to better challenge rival Snapchat. Facebook did not disclose financial terms of the deal to buy FacioMetrics, which was spun out of Carnegie Mellon University in Pennsylvania. FacioMetrics was founded last year and specializes in using artificial intelligence to give facial image analysis capabilities to applications that run on smartphones.