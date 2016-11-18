Staff writer, with agencies

Trans-IoT, Taian launch UBI

Trans-IoT Technology Co Ltd (創星物聯), an Internet of Things (IoT) subsidiary of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), yesterday partnered with Taian Insurance Co (泰安產物保險) to introduce a usage-based insurance (UBI) bundle including its IoT device for car owners in an effort to tap into the automotive electronics market. UBI is a type of vehicle insurance whereby the costs are dependent on type of vehicle used, the covered distance, driver behavior and where it is driven. Trans-IoT’s device, manufactured by Hon Hai, monitors driving data to adjust insurance payments, Trans-IoT general manager Keanu Lin (林俊彥) told a press conference in Taipei.

Vive launched in S Korea

HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday launched its Vive virtual reality headset in South Korea, as the company participated in the G-STAR 2016 game exhibition in Busan. HTC is offering a head-mounted display, wireless controllers and room-scale movement for 1.25 million won (US$1,000), the Taiwanese firm said in a press release. In addition to the Vive’s official Web site, the device is also available at South Korean online stores Auction and GMarket, thanks to a collaboration with local distributor JCHyun System Inc, HTC said. By the end of this year, Vive would be available in more than 30 stores, HTC said.

Tencent profit disappoints

Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) shares fell yesterday, despite the Chinese Internet giant posting a more than 40 percent increase in net profit fueled by a surge in game revenue. In a filing late on Wednesday, Tencent announced a 43 percent year-on-year increase in net profit for the third quarter of 10.65 billion yuan (US$1.56 billion) thanks to an 87 percent jump in revenue from smartphone games. Total revenue came in at 40.39 billion yuan, up 52 percent. However, the result came in below analysts’ forecasts, while it also said mobile game sales rose just 3 percent from the previous quarter. Tencent shares closed 1.07 percent lower at HK$194.80 in Hong Kong trading.

Trivago seeking US listing

Expedia Inc’s German hotel-booking site Trivago has filed to launch an initial public offering in the US. Trivago, through holding company Travel BV, filed on Monday for a US$400 million offering, a placeholder amount that could change. It is seeking to list its American depositary receipts on the NASDAQ, according to the filing. Trivago posted a net loss of US$57.8 million on revenue of US$425.6 million and related-party revenue of US$231.8 million in the first nine months of the year, according to the filing. Expedia bought Trivago in 2012.

Anbang invests in Toronto

China’s Anbang Insurance Group Co (安邦保險集團) is to purchase an office and retail tower in downtown Toronto that counts the Government of Ontario as a major tenant, according to people familiar with the deal. Anbang is close to an agreement to buy the 30-story building at 777 Bay Street from closely held development and investment firm Canderel and pension-fund manager OPTrust for at least C$530 million (US$395 million), the people said. Montreal-based Canderel and Toronto-based OPTrust each hold a 50 percent stake in the property.