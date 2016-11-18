Foreign investors ramp up pace of fund outflows

Staff writer, with CNA

Foreign institutional investors increased the pace of outward remittances during the first half, data compiled by the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) show.

From Nov. 1 to Tuesday, foreign institutional investors registered a net fund outflow of US$1.799 billion, almost as much as the US$1.916 billion recorded for the whole of last month, the data show.

On Tuesday alone, net foreign fund outflows reached US$690 million, the commission’s statistics show.

Analysts said that the fund outflows largely reflected expectations that the US Federal Reserve plans to hike key interest rates soon, prompting foreign institutional investors to park their funds in US dollar-denominated assets, betting on a stronger greenback.

The market is expecting US president-elect Donald Trump to propose an infrastructure investment plan, analysts said.

The stimulus package is expected to boost inflation and lead the Fed to speed up the pace of its interest rate hike cycle, which would pave the way for a stronger US dollar.

Since the beginning of this month, the local equity market has been racked by massive foreign institutional selloffs, due to uncertainty over the US presidential election and Trump’s victory.

According to the Taiwan Stock Exchange, foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$92.3 billion (US$2.9 billion) worth of shares on the main board during the Nov. 1 to Tuesday last week, after NT$1.86 billion in net selling was recorded for the whole of the previous month.

Last month, foreign institutional investors ended a four-month streak of net inflows, the commission said.

In the past six weeks, foreign investors recorded about US$3.72 billion in net fund outflows, which has attracted the commission’s attention.

Securities and Futures Bureau Director-General Wang Yung-hsin (王詠心) said that the commission is watching foreign institutional investors’ movement of funds and has already taken measures to stem possible further fund outflows, such as a move to encourage listed companies to buy back their shares from the open market, and a hike in deposits for credit trading in the local equity market.