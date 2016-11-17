Snapchat parent firm files for initial public offering

NY Times News Service, New York

The clock has started for one of the most eagerly awaited market debuts of next year — that of Snapchat, the popular messaging service.

The social network’s parent, Snap Inc, has filed confidentially to go public, with an eye toward being valued at more than US$30 billion, people briefed on the matter said on Tuesday.

That would make Snap the third-most-valuable technology company at the time of its market debut, after Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) and Facebook Inc.

The company is aiming to begin having its shares traded as soon as March next year, although the final timing for an offering has not been determined.

The confidential filing, made with the US Securities and Exchange Commission before the presidential election last week, comes amid a relative drought in the market for initial public offerings. There have been 96 offerings of companies with a market value of more than US$50 million in the US so far this year, down 41 percent from last year, according to data from Renaissance Capital.

A successful debut of Snap could help revive that market, encouraging other technology companies to go public. It would be the first top-tier “unicorn” — a private company valued at US$1 billion or more — to go public next year.

A Snap share sale is also expected to eschew the complexities of previous technology initial public offerings such as Google’s in 2004. Still, Snap’s recently amended corporate charter shows that a different class of stock would enable its top executives, including its co-founder Evan Spiegel, to maintain control even after the service is publicly traded.

However, Snap will encounter scrutiny from potential investors, as rivals try to encroach on its turf by copying some of the service’s signature features. In August, Facebook’s Instagram rolled out its version of the Snapchat Stories photo and video service.

Snapchat has become a darling of the tech world, as it has grown from a simple disappearing-messages service into a digital video phenomenon. Its lofty goal is to become the online generation’s equivalent to TV.

Analysts have estimated that Snap could reach US$1 billion in advertising sales next year, up from more than US$350 million this year.