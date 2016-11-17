Abu Dhabi mulling more bank mergers, sources say

Bloomberg

Abu Dhabi is considering more mergers to boost its financial services industry after combining National Bank of Abu Dhabi PJSC (NBAD) and First Gulf Bank PJSC (FGB), according to four people with knowledge of the matter.

Bank stocks surged.

The oil-rich emirate is weighing a plan to merge Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC (ADCB) and Union National Bank PJSC (UNB) and also to combine Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC with Al-Hilal Bank PJSC, the people said, asking not to be identified as the plans are private. Abu Dhabi is considering further deals only after the NBAD-FGB merger is completed by March next year, the people said.

No final decision has been taken and the emirate may not pursue the mergers, they said.

Abu Dhabi decided to combine its two largest banks in July to create a regional powerhouse with US$175 billion of assets. The merger was seen as a precursor to more deals in the United Arab Emirates’ financial services industry, where about 50 lenders compete in a market of about 9 million people.

The emirate has also announced plans to combine two of its largest sovereign investment funds International Petroleum Investment Co and Mubadala Development Company PJSC, as well as mergers in industries from oil to education.

Abu Dhabi Investment Council, a sovereign wealth fund in the emirate, owns a 58 percent stake in ADCB and 50 percent of UNB, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The fund also holds a 7.6 percent stake in Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank and a holding in Al-Hilal.

The Abu Dhabi Securities Market Banks Index, comprised of 14 banking and financial services companies on the Abu Dhabi exchange, gained 2.6 percent yesterday, up the most since July 3. It has fallen about 6.7 percent this year.

Banks, like other industries in the region, are under pressure as the drop in oil prices has stifled Middle Eastern economies.

The case for a merger between ADCB and UNB became stronger after recent combinations in the United Arab Emirates, investment bank Arqaam Capital said in a research report last month.

ADCB which has a market value of about US$8.6 billion, has US$69 billion in assets, while UNB with a market value of US$2.9 billion, has US$29 billion in assets.