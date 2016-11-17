Staff writer, with CNA

TRANSPORTATION

Uber fined NT$135m

The National Taxation Bureau of Taipei has ordered Uber to pay NT$135 million (US$4.24 million) in back taxes and fines. The US-based online transportation network company has to pay NT$54 million in back taxes and a fine amounting to 150 percent of those taxes, or more than NT$81 million, bureau head Ho Jui-fang (何瑞芳) said yesterday. The government has said Uber is operating in violation of the nation’s laws and imposed several fines on the company, but Uber ignored appeals by authorities and continued to operate. Uber’s defiance has triggered major protests by taxi drivers, who have accused Uber drivers of not paying taxes on the income they earn, unlike licensed taxi drivers. However, earlier this week, Minister of Transportation and Communications Hochen Tan (賀陳旦) announced that the government would not draft special legislation that would allow the company to legally provide taxi services. The ministry said it also plans to send a request to Apple Inc and Google to remove Uber from their app stores in Taiwan.

ENERGY

Dong opens Taiwan office

Dong Energy, a Danish offshore wind power developer, yesterday opened an office in Taiwan. Asia general manager Matthias Bausenwein told a news conference that the firm believes in Taiwan’s ambition to develop “renewable” energy and the market potential of offshore wind power in Asia. Bausenwein said the company plans to build four wind farms in Taiwan and expects them to become operational between 2021 and 2024, with a minimum combined power generation capacity of 2 gigawatts. Bausenwein said the firm will sign a letter of intent with the Industrial Technology Research Institute to undertake joint wind power research and development. The government is considering the possibility of forming a joint venture with the firm to tap into the Asia-Pacific market, Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津) told the news conference.

ENERGY

CPC to use solar panels

State-run oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday said it plans to install rooftop solar panels at 100 of its gas stations across the nation next year in an effort to increase the share of power generated by alternative energy sources. The panels are expected to generate 6,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity per day, CPC vice president Chang Ray-chung (張瑞宗) told a news conference. Chang said CPC has also completed the switch from mercury lamps to LED lamps at 612 gas stations and 12 oil depots, which is estimated to save 1.18 million kilowatt-hours of electricity per year.

PANELMAKERS

AUO opens new plant

AU Optronics Corp (AUO, 友達光電), the nation’s No. 2 LCD panel maker, yesterday announced it has launched its first sixth-generation low-temperature polysilicon factory in Kunchan, China. The factory cost NT$50 billion, the company said. The plant will produce high-resolution LCD panels for high-end smartphones and notebook computers, AUO said in a statement. The factory will also produce in-cell touch panels used in smartphones. The plant has an initial monthly capacity of 25,000 of glass substrates, the company said. AUO chairman Paul Peng (彭雙浪) said the factory will improve services for the firm’s Chinese customers.