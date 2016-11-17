TLDC partners with WPC Media to build data bank

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Taiwan Land Development Corp (TLDC, 台灣土地開發) yesterday announced it has partnered with WPC Media Services to build a digital data bank aimed at serving media and entertainment companies at a lower cost.

The partnership is the latest move by the local developer to realize the “Huallywood” project, a studio park in Hualien County that is intended to be the nation’s answer to Hollywood.

The cloud-based data bank is the result of months of research aided by Canada-based Cameron Thomson Group, a provider of outsourced business development solutions for the media, entertainment and technology sectors.

The joint venture aims to create an end-to-end ecosystem in Hualien to assist global film and TV producers by facilitating content development, production, distribution and monetization, TLDC chairman Chiu Fu-sheng (邱復生) said.

WCP Media is a Swiss-based entertainment software and services company that manages, markets, and distributes content to business partners and clients.

Business-to-business asset management and logistics of high bandwidth and lower compression media during production and distribution still rely mainly on physical transfers using materials such as hard discs or tapes, WCP vice president Giovanni Contri said in Taipei.

Some processing laboratories have made partial transitions to digital media production and distribution, but the market is highly fragmented, Contri said.

This fragmented approach creates confusion and slows efficiency, while the flow of materials is insecure and requires much higher costs, Contri said.

In addition, piracy risks escalate, adding pressure on how the digital content is stored, handled and transferred, Contri said.

The WCP platform supports feature film and TV series production, as well as finished catalogue distribution, cutting production costs by 20 to 40 percent, Contri said.