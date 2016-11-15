Staff reporters, with CNA

BANKING

DBS launches app

DBS Bank (Taiwan) yesterday launched a mobile app that offers a one-stop solution for prospective homebuyers. The app provides property listings, home appraisals and mortgage applications for mobile devices, the company said. The bank is promoting the new app by offering mortgage rates as low as 1.75 percent, in addition to home loans of up to 80 percent of the property’s value and 40-year terms.

FOOTWEAR

Pou Chen profit rises 6.6%

Footwear manufacturer Pou Chen Corp (寶成工業) yesterday reported that net income for the first three quarters of the year climbed 6.6 percent year-on-year to NT$8.89 billion (US$278.3 million), or earnings per share (EPS) of NT$3.02. Gross margin during the same period increased from 23.2 percent to 25.2 percent on an annual basis, company data showed. The company attributed the improvement to stable growth in its shoemaking business, which accounts for nearly 70 percent of total revenue.

TECHNOLOGY

Synnex posts record profits

Synnex Technology International Corp (聯強), which distributes computers and handsets, yesterday reported a record-high net income of NT$1.22 billion for last quarter, a threefold increase from the NT$301.75 million it made in the same period last year and a 9.9 percent surge from the previous quarter’s NT$1.11 billion, according to the company’s filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange yesterday. Synnex attributed the earnings growth to robust sales of information technology products and components, such as gaming computers and virtual-reality-related devices. The launch of Apple Inc’s iPhone 7 series in September also benefited its operations last quarter, the company said in a press statement.

AIRLINES

TransAsia sells V Air assets

TransAsia Airways Corp (復興航空) has disposed of assets previously held under V Air (威航), its budget airline subsidiary, it said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange yesterday. TransAsia received one Airbus A321 jet worth NT$1.43 billion from V Air, while booking a loss of NT$16.38 million from the transfer. TransAsia also formed a sale and leaseback arrangement with Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd for six ATR72-600 turboprop aircraft that is expected to net the company about US$8.08 million. V Air ceased operations last month after racking up massive losses since its launch in 2014.

ENERGY

Warm day sparks concern

Yesterday’s warm weather has renewed concerns over power supply, state-run Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) said. Daytime highs reached 30°C, leading to a peak load of 29.245 megawatts and a reserve margin of 7.49 percent at 2:33pm, suggesting high electricity consumption and the company’s relative inability to react to increased demand for power in an emergency, Taipower said.

FOOD

TTFB’s profit up 13.1%

Tai Tong Food & Beverage Group (TTFB, 瓦城泰統集團) yesterday reported that net profit in the first three quarters rose 13.1 percent year-on-year to NT$264 million, or EPS of NT$11.37, supported by its continuous outlet expansion. The company, which operates 100 outlets in Taiwan and China, expects sales to grow significantly by the end of this year on the back of strong seasonal demand.