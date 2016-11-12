South Korea holds rate on domestic turmoil, Trump

AFP, SEOUL

South Korea yesterday left its key interest rate unchanged, with markets unnerved by political turmoil at home and global uncertainty following the shock US presidential election result.

The Bank of Korea held its benchmark rate at a record-low 1.25 percent for the fifth straight month.

In a statement, the central bank said it would closely monitor “uncertainties in domestic and external conditions” over the coming months, with a particular eye on any change in monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve.

The bank said it expected the global economy to maintain a modest recovery, but warned of the possible impact of economic policy changes by the new US administration and Britain’s exit from the EU.

The uncertainty generated by Donald Trump’s unexpected US presidential election triumph has coincided with political paralysis in South Korea, where a snowballing corruption scandal has left South Korean President Park Geun-hye fighting for her job.

The scandal, centered on a close personal friend of the president, has seen Park’s approval rating plunge to a single-digit percentage and weekly mass protests have seen tens of thousands take to the streets to demand the president’s resignation.

The Bank of Korea made a surprise interest rate cut in June, citing the need to support the sluggish economy.

South Korea’s exports, the mainstay of Asia’s fourth-largest economy, have struggled to emerge from a prolonged slump and now there are real worries among major exporters that Trump’s protectionist campaign policies will become a reality.

“Looking at the [South] Korean economy, exports have continued their trend of decline, while the improvements in domestic demand activities appear to have weakened a bit,” the central bank said.

The South Korean president and Trump spoke by telephone on Thursday, with the US president-elect vowing that the US commitment to the security of its key Asian ally in the face of North Korean provocations would not waver.

“We are going to be with you 100 percent,” Trump said, according to a statement from the presidential Blue House.

Trump caused consternation during his campaign when he threatened to withdraw the 28,500 US troops permanently stationed in South Korea unless Seoul paid more for their upkeep.