Agencies

CREDIT RATINGS

No change in US rating: S&P

Standard & Poor’s (S&P) is affirming the US’ credit rating following Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s election win. The rating stands one notch below S&P’s top “AAA” grade, which the US lost in 2011 after a standoff in Congress over whether to raise the nation’s borrowing limit. S&P Global Ratings says the outlook for its “AA+” rating on US debt remains stable. It says the country’s strong economy and government institutions offset its high level of debt and any uncertainty about what kind of economic policies Trump’s administration will pursue.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Samsung unit soars on IPO

Shares of Samsung Electronics Co’s drug-making unit soared almost 6 percent on their market debut yesterday, after one of South Korea’s biggest ever initial public offerings (IPO) that raised nearly US$2 billion. Samsung Biologics Co, a contract manufacturer of biotech drugs for global pharmaceutical firms, surged 5.88 percent from its IPO price to close at 144,000 won in Seoul, putting its total value at about 9.5 trillion won (US$8.3 billion). The firm makes biopharmaceutical drugs for major firms, including Bristol-Myers Squibb and Roche, at plants near Seoul.

AUTOMAKERS

SUVs propel China sales

China’s auto sales rose 20.3 percent last month from a year earlier, propelled by surging demand for sport utility vehicles (SUVs). Industry group China Association of Automobile Manufacturers yesterday said that dealers sold 2.3 million cars, minivans and SUVs in the world’s biggest auto market. Total vehicle sales, including trucks and buses, rose 18.6 percent to 2.6 million units. Sales growth plunged last year, but rebounded after Beijing suspended a sales tax. Growth is expected to drop back to single digits after the tax cut expires at the end of the year.

FOOD

San Miguel rethinks sale

Argentina’s San Miguel, the nation’s biggest exporter of lemons, is to meet with financial advisers to discuss the timing of a share sale after the surprise win by US president-elect Donald Trump, according to three people familiar with the decision. Executives were to meet on Wednesday afternoon to discuss when the sale of as much as US$50 million in shares should take place, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the talks are private. The company had considered a Trump win unlikely during its planning for the offering and officials are now reconsidering the timing, two of the people said. The US is expected to approve the import of Argentine lemons before Trump takes office, Argentine agricultural attache in Washington Jose Molina said on Wednesday.

EpiPen maker under probe

The maker of EpiPen emergency allergy injectors, under scrutiny for repeatedly jacking up the price of the life-saving device, on Wednesday said it is a target of two price-related probes by federal agencies and has had its premises searched. The news, disclosed in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, came after Mylan Inc reported that it swung to a third-quarter loss, mainly due to a big settlement for overcharging the federal government for the product. Mylan’s results missed analysts’ expectations and the firm stuck with the reduced full-year profit forecast it issued last month when it announced that US$465 million settlement.