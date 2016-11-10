CTBC offers compensation

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控) yesterday agreed to provide NT$500 million (US$15.89 million) in compensation to investors affected by a botched tender offer for XPEC Entertainment Inc (樂陞科技) that was overseen by two of its subsidiaries.

Investors who participated in the deal incurred massive losses as XPEC’s share prices tanked.

The decision was approved following a meeting of the company’s board of directors and would be formalized in an agreement with the Securities and Futures Investors Protection Center (SFIPC), the company said in a statement.

The company wishes to fulfill its moral obligations to affected investors and mitigate ongoing controversies, it said.

However, the company denied all wrongdoing by its subsidiaries.

It said that CTBC Securities (中國信託證券), which provided financial consultation and shareholders’ services for XPEC, and CTBC Bank Co (中國信託銀行) had satisfied all regulatory rules in their handling of the acquisition deal.

Investors’ losses stemmed from limitations of rules governing tender offers, and CTBC Securities and CTBC Bank cooperated with regulators and investigators after Bai Chi Gan Tou Digital Entertainment Co (百尺竿頭) canceled its NT$4.86 billion deal to purchase a 25.17 percent stake in XPEC.

XPEC shares tumbled from their closing price of NT$99.5 on Aug. 19, the deadline for Bai Chi Gan Tou to submit the full acquisition payment to XPEC based on the then-22 percent premium at NT$128 per share.

CTBC Bank later extended the payment date to Aug. 31, with XPEC shares falling to NT$70.2.

XPEC share prices continued to drop following the deal’s collapse, and closed down 8.3 percent at NT$11.05 yesterday.

A number of XPEC shareholders had submitted their shares to CTBC Bank as early as June, and were left unable to place stop-loss orders as their shares were locked into the tender offer, members of a self-help group said.

The SFIPC said it is expected to receive the NT$500 million in compensation from CTBC before Monday next week.

It said it would take applications from investors who have not yet applied for compensation until Nov. 23.

The SFIPC said it estimates that investors could receive between NT$13,000 and NT$14,000 in compensation per 1,000 shares.