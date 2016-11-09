Paris accord spells trouble for firms that fail to adapt

NY Times News Service

A global glut of oil and natural gas has sent prices tumbling over the past two years, and profits are evaporating. Improving auto fuel efficiency standards threaten to depress oil consumption, and fleets of electric vehicles are emerging in China and a few other important markets.

Perhaps most troubling for oil companies over the long term is the goal — agreed to in December last year by virtually every country in the world at a conference in Paris — of staving off a rise in average global temperatures of more than 2°C above preindustrial levels.

International Energy Agency executive director Fatih Birol has said that to reach that goal, two-thirds of the global coal, oil and natural gas reserves still underground might never be burned without some improbable technological breakthrough in dealing with the carbon emissions.

The world will still need oil and gas for decades, and normal declines in existing fields oblige further drilling. However, change is almost certainly coming.

“Any energy company in the world that makes its strategy without considering climate change policies is making a major mistake,” Birol said in an interview. “Not only a major mistake for the climate, but also for their own profits and for their own shareholders, because climate change policies represent a fundamental challenge to business as usual.”

The agency’s projections of future global oil demand include one possibility in which demand could drop more than 20 percent from today’s levels, to 74 million barrels per day by 2040, if measures are put in place to keep global warming at levels proposed at the Paris conference.

As coal burning declines precipitously and renewable energy grows steadily, natural gas demand will rise only modestly by 2040, even as the global population grows, if the world wants to come to grips with climate change.

Exxon Mobil Corp, Royal Dutch Shell PLC and many other companies are investing heavily in natural gas as a lower-carbon answer to growing global energy needs.