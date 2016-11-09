Japanese love of banknotes limits stimulus options

Bloomberg

As anyone who has visited Japan knows, cash is still king.

Even though many places now take credit cards, Apple Pay and other forms of cashless technology, the actual amount of banknotes and coins circulating in the country has doubled in 20 years, and that was while the economy and population have shrunk.

More than ￥101 trillion (US$965 billion) of cash was circulating at the end of last month, and used for more than 80 percent of transactions by value in 2014.

One problem with this preference for banknotes and coins is that it limits the Bank of Japan’s policy options. The tendency of Japanese to prefer cash means that any attempt to further lower negative interest rates or to impose them on private bank accounts might push people to take their money from the banking system and add it to their stash under the mattress.

The decision in Europe to stop printing the 500 euro banknote prompted concerns that governments were trying to make it harder to hold cash, and thus make it easier to impose deeper negative interest rates.

In Sweden, where the vast majority of payments do not use cash and many bank branches will not even accept cash deposits and withdrawals, the central bank last year argued that negative rates function better in a cashless society.

Rates are minus-0.5 percent in Sweden, but that is not an option in Japan, which “is a cash-based economy,” former Bank of Japan board member Sayuri Shirai said.

The Bank of Japan could maybe cut the negative interest rate from the current minus-0.1 percent to minus-0.2 percent or minus-0.3 percent at most, she said earlier this month.