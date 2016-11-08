Agencies

STOCK MARKETS

Shares rise on FBI decision

Shares in Taiwan rebounded yesterday, gaining more than 1 percent, after the FBI confirmed its decision not to pursue charges against US Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton, dealers said. The FBI’s statement seemed to bring relief to investors over tomorrow’s US presidential election, because it could improve Clinton’s odds of defeating Republican rival Donald Trump, a scenario global financial markets have hoped for, they said. The weighted index on the Taiwan Stock Exchange ended up 121.69 points, or 1.34 percent, at 9,189.84, after moving between 9,102.97 and 9,191.67, on turnover of NT$55.21 billion (US$1.75 billion).

EMPLOYMENT

Chang voted best boss: poll

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) chairman Morris Chang (張忠謀) is the boss that employees most admire and would like to emulate, a survey conducted by online job bank yes123 showed. More than one-third of those polled, or 35.3 percent, said they wished Chang were their boss. He was followed by Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海) chairman Terry Gou (郭台銘) with 28.5 percent, and Asustek Computer Inc (華碩) chairman Jonney Shih (施崇棠) with 23.7 percent.

TELECOMS

Xiaomi to open Taiwan store

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp (小米) yesterday said it plans to open its first direct sales store in Taiwan next month and its second “Mi Home” showroom in the first quarter of next year. The direct sales store is different from Mi Home, which showcases Xiaomi’s products, the company said. “The opening of the stores represents Xiaomi’s efforts to strengthen its brand image in the Taiwanese market,” Xiaomi Taiwan branch general manager Henman Lee (李佳峰) told reporters after the launch of the Xiaomi 5S Plus smartphone and Android TV device Mi Box. Lee declined to say where the direct sales store would be located.

STOCK MARKETS

Plans drawn for US election

Deputy Minister of Finance Su Jain-rong (蘇建榮) yesterday told lawmakers that the nation’s financial regulators have prepared contingency measures against market volatility stemming from the outcome of the US presidential race. Su said that the management committee, of which he is executive secretary, has readied NT$500 billion to prop up the local bourse against external exposure. Central bank Governor Perng Fai-nan (彭淮南) said that in the event of a victory for Trump, his trade protectionist and anti-immigration leaning policies would lead to diminished tax revenue, resulting in slower economic growth momentum due to a lack of funding for government spending and investment.

ECONOMY

Companies to offer bonuses

Despite weak economic growth, about 65 percent of 931 local companies said that they would offer year-end bonuses to their employees this year, a survey released yesterday by online job bank yes123 showed. The survey revealed that 64.7 percent of companies plan to give year-end bonuses this year, an increase from 52 percent last year. Only 7.5 percent of firms have decided not to give year-end bonuses, compared with 38 percent last year, while the remaining 27.8 percent were undecided. In addition, 64 percent of firms said that they would increase bonuses if GDP growth reaches 1 percent or greater this year, the survey showed.