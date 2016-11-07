Agencies

UNITED KINGDOM

Firms see short-term growth

Companies based in the UK expect their expansion to accelerate over the next three months before the fallout from the Brexit vote starts to hit, according to a survey by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI). Recent growth has been led by manufacturing and distribution, with the former benefiting from the pound’s decline, the CBI said in a report published yesterday. Services remained flat. It sees investment and consumption starting to weaken next year on concern that negotiations to leave the EU will hurt trade and fan inflation. “The government can help keep the economy firing by pressing ahead with infrastructure commitments across the whole of the UK and by promoting innovation in the Autumn Statement,” CBI chief economist Rain Newton-Smith said.

DEFENSE INDUSTRY

India, Japan to ink deal

The Indian Ministry of Defense is today to agree to purchase 12 amphibious rescue aircraft from Japanese manufacturer ShinMaywa Industries worth from US$1.5 billion to US$1.6 billion, the Nikkei newspaper reported yesterday. Japan and India have been holding talks on the purchase for more than two years. It would be one of Japan’s first sales of military equipment since Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe lifted a 50-year ban on arms exports and it reflects growing defense ties between the two countries. India’s Defense Ministry is to approve the purchase of 12 US-2 aircraft at a Defense Acquisitions Council meeting scheduled for today, the Nikkei reported, citing senior ministry officials it did not name. The deal is to be included in a memorandum of understanding to be signed during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Japan scheduled from Thursday to Saturday, the Nikkei said.

MACROECONOMICS

Portugal to make IMF wait

Portugal’s socialist government on Saturday said it would not make early payments of 6.6 billion euros (US$7.35 billion) in IMF loans this year in order to maintain financial reserves. “The early paybacks of the IMF loan will depend on market conditions and financing needs, including raising the capital” of the publicly owned Caixa Geral de Depositos bank, the Portuguese Ministry of Finance said in a statement. It wanted to keep reserves “adapted to market conditions” of 6.5 billion euros at the year-end, the statement said. Portugal paid back 2 billion euros to the IMF in February and, in September, Lisbon said it would aim to pay back 4 billion euros by next month.

EUROZONE

Juncker takes aim at ethicst

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said he wants to change the ethics code following outrage over his predecessor’s decision to take a controversial job at US investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Jose Manuel Barroso joined the bank after waiting the compulsory 18 months following his exit from the senior EU job, but this has sparked wide condemnation and Juncker said in an interview on Saturday that he wanted to implement stricter rules. “We must change the ethics code,” he told Belgium’s Le Soir newspaper. Juncker said he would propose a longer “cooling off” period of three years from the current 18 months. For commissioners, Juncker said he favors a 24-month span instead of the present 18.