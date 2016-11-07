Media turn to ‘bots’ to keep up to date with US presidential election coverage

AFP, WASHINGTON

If you are reading about the US presidential election, some of that news is likely to come to you from a “bot.”

Automated systems known as “bots” or “robo-journalism” have been around for years, but they are playing a bigger role in coverage this year amid technology advances and stretched media resources.

The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, NBC, Yahoo News and nonprofit ProPublica are among news organizations using automated technology or messaging bots for coverage in the run-up to tomorrow’s vote or on election night.

News organizations are increasing use of both systems that employ algorithms to create text from data and automated bots delivering updates to smartphones.

The New York Times bot on Facebook Inc’s Messenger app launched earlier this year and uses short dispatches from reporter Nick Confessore, allowing users to interact to get detailed bot-driven news updates or polls.

“This is a natural follow-on to what we have been doing in conversational journalism,” New York Times product director Andrew Phelps said.

Those signing up for the bot receive periodic short messages, such as: “Hey it’s Nick. The race took a swerve this weekend.”

Confessore said it was challenging to find the right formula for “a really short form of storytelling” in a text message, but noted that the bot allowed readers to “drill down further” to get more details.

Phelps said bot usage has been “in six figures” with an audience that is younger and more global than Times readers.

“It’s an effort to meet people on messaging platforms,” he said. “We wanted to make it more personal, more interactive, to allow readers to feel more connected to the journalists themselves.”

While bots offer no immediate monetization, they can help to bring more people to the newspaper’s apps and Web site.

“This gets at the heart of relationship building,” Phelps said.

The Washington Post has its own bot using a robot icon, and plans to use artificial intelligence to update dispatches on election night.

The Post, owned by Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos, developed the system called Heliograf that is to help create hybrid human and computer-generated stories.

Heliograf allows the Post “to create stories that are better than any automated system, but more constantly updated than any human-written story could be,” said Jeremy Gilbert, director of strategic initiatives at the newspaper.

BuzzFeed Inc experimented with its “BuzzBot” on Messenger during this year’s political conventions as part of an effort to better connect with readers and participants at the events.

Amanda Hickman, who heads the BuzzFeed Open Lab, said bots offer “a one-to-one relationship, which gives us the opportunity to let people fine-tune the product they want.”

Meanwhile, nonprofit news site ProPublica’s election data bot, created with Google News Lab, updates every 15 minutes with election forecasts, campaign finance reports, Google Trends and other data.

Another nonprofit, the PollyVote Project, delivers similar dispatches based on poll results and other data.

“Every time we get new data, we create an automated news item,” said Andreas Graefe, a researcher at Columbia University’s Tow Center for Digital Journalism who is leader of the project funded by the Tow Center and Germany’s Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich.

“We can publish articles seconds after we receive the data, and we can do it in an unlimited amount,” Graefe said.