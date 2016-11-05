Canada to allow more foreign investment

AFP, OTTAWA

Canada is to raise the maximum share groups foreign investors may hold in its airlines from 25 percent to 49 percent in order to stimulate the industry, the Canadian Ministry of Transport said on Thursday.

The move would “set the conditions for lower fares and increased competition,” Canadian Minister of Transport Marc Garneau said in a speech. “This will lead to more options for Canadians and allow the creation of new, ultra-low-cost airlines.”

The changes come with caveats. A single international investor would not be able to hold more than 25 percent of voting interests, and no combination of international carriers could own more than 25 percent of a Canadian competitor. Canada would also retain the current 25 percent foreign ownership limit for specialty air services.

The consumer cost of travel within Canada is among the highest anywhere because of the country’s size. The world’s second-largest nation by territory, it spans 9,306km from the Atlantic Ocean to the Pacific Ocean.

The Canadian government plans to introduce legislation to bring about the change soon, Garneau said.

In the meantime, the former astronaut said he would grant exceptions to allow two upstarts — Canada Jetlines Ltd, which has secured a European partner, and US-backed Enerjet Ltd — to immediately seek out foreign investment.

Both ultra-low-cost airlines applauded the measures.

Canada currently has two national airlines — Air Canada and WestJet Airlines Ltd, both profitable — and a handful of regional carriers.

Garneau also promised measures aimed at boosting the quality of airline services, shortening airport security lines, reducing travel fees and clearly delineating minimum compensation for passengers’ missed flights and lost luggage.