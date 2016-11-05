Government to lower landing fees at most airports

Staff writer, with CNA

The government is planning to cut landing fees at most airports in Taiwan, except Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport), in a bid to attract carriers to land at smaller airports, Minister of Transportation and Communications Hochen Tan (賀陳旦) said yesterday on the opening day of the Taipei International Travel Fair.

Hochen said the policy is expected to take effect on Jan. 1 to encourage more carriers to consider operating in second-tier and third-tier cities.

Landing fees are to be reduced by an average of about 20 percent at Taichung, Chiayi, Tainan, Kaohsiung, Hualien and Taitung airports, as well as Kinmen and Penghu airports, the Civil Aeronautics Administration said.

For example, the landing fee for an Airbus A320 at Taichung airport is NT$11,800 (US$374.92), and this would be reduced to NT$9,600, the administration said.

Thousands of people flocked to the travel fair on its opening day, with many of them lining up in drizzly weather to bid for promotional travel offers.

Liang Pei-chi, the first person in the line, said she came to the fair at about 9am — three hours before the doors opened — to get discount airline tickets for the Lunar New Year holiday next year.

“Whatever the economy is like, some people will always be passionate about traveling,” Liang said, adding that she comes to the event every year.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, the fair saw redoubled efforts from several foreign tourism offices, including the Guam Visitors’ Bureau and the Marianas Visitors’ Authority in Taipei.

“Ms Guam,” the US territory’s travel ambassador, was joined for the first time by “Mr Guam” in an effort to promote the island, the Guam office said.

“Taiwan has become an increasingly important market for Guam, as it is our third-largest tourist market after Japan and South Korea,” office accounts manager Jason Liu said.

The Marianas office announced selection rules for its fourth “Intern to the Marianas” program, with the winner entitled to a monthly stipend of NT$60,000 to promote the US territory on-site.