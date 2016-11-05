Quang Viet to expand into European market

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

Garment manufacturer Quang Viet Enterprise Co (廣越) yesterday said it plans to acquire a nearly 51 percent share in a Romania-based plant to satisfy orders from European luxury brands, company president Charles Wu (吳朝筆) told an investors’ conference in Taipei.

The company is a down jacket supplier for global sportswear and functional clothing brands, including Adidas, North Face and Patagonia. It also produces for luxury brands, including Prada.

The new factory is seen as a milestone in Quang Viet’s expansion in Europe, as Romania is a major apparel production base in the region.

“We are still discussing terms and other details of a possible acquisition, but we are optimistic about the results,” Wu said, without giving an exact timetable.

Quang Viet operates three plants in Vietnam and two in China, with a total capacity of 850,000 units of clothing per month, company data showed.

Wu said the company plans to add 30 production lines to its two plants in Vietnam next year.

Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets Inc and Credit Suisse Group AG said the company aims to expand its capacity by 10 percent each year in the next three years, mainly in Vietnam.

Wu did not elaborate on capacity expansion plans for factories in China, where the company is close to a steady source of raw materials, such as down and feather.

From January through September, the company’s net profit plunged from NT$880 million to NT$687 million (US$27.96 million to US$21.8 million). The company attributed the declines mainly to NT$20 million of foreign-exchange losses in the period.

Soaring labor costs in Vietnam and declining orders from one of its major clients also dragged down its profitability in the first nine months of the year, Quang Viet said in a financial statement yesterday.

Gross margin in the first nine months of the year shrank from 20.4 percent to 18.9 percent over the same period and revenue decreased 4 percent to NT$7.39 billion year-on-year, company data showed.

Despite losses in the first nine months of the year, Wu said that he is upbeat about the company’s business outlook in the coming quarters because of robust demand for its high-end down jackets.

Wu said the company has been Gore-tex certified, which would help stimulate orders of related products.

“Sales are expected to grow 10 percent next year,” he said, adding that the company is expecting to add three brand-name customers next year.

The company is also considering tapping into knitted fabric garment production to drive next year’s revenue, he said.

Quang Viet shares dropped 1.36 percent to close at NT$145 in Taipei trading yesterday, while the benchmark TAIEX rose 0.01 percent to 9,068.15 points.