‘Wall Street Journal’ layoffs begin as paper downsized

Reuters

News Corp’s the Wall Street Journal is to launch a new format for the newspaper with fewer sections on Nov. 14, and has begun laying off employees as part of an effort to cut costs, according to two memos reviewed by reporters on Wednesday.

The Journal on Wednesday laid off staff of its Greater New York section, according to a memo sent from the International Association of Publishers’ Employees to members of the union at the paper. The layoffs include 19 Independent Association of Publishers’ Employees, The Newspaper Guild and Communications Workers of America (IAPE)-represented employees.

The layoffs came just weeks after Dow Jones & Co, the News Corp unit that oversees the newspaper, announced a three-year plan to cut costs in response to a decline in print advertising.

As part of the cost cutting, the Journal offered all of its news employees the option to take a buyout.

The deadline to express interest in a buyout was Monday, and 48-IAPE represented employees took the buyout, out of a total 450 who were offered it, IAPE said.

A spokeswoman for Dow Jones declined to comment on how many employees requested buyouts or how many layoffs were expected.

The new format for the newspaper is to have a “Business & Finance” section that combines its current “Business & Tech” and “Money & Investing” sections, according to a memo from the Journal’s editor-in-chief Gerard Baker.

It is also to include a new “Life & Arts” section that is to combine its current “Personal Journal” and “Arena” sections.

The “Greater New York” coverage is to be reduced and moved into the main section of the paper, the memo said.

The newspaper is to continue to include “Journal Reports” on Mondays and “Mansion” on Fridays as separate sections, the memo said.

“We must move to create a print edition that can stand on a sound financial footing for the foreseeable future while our digital horizons continue to expand,” Baker said in the memo. “As I previously mentioned, there will unfortunately need to be an elimination of some positions in the process.”