Agencies

OIL

Aramco sees supply balance

The global oil market should be balanced early next year, after oversupply drove prices to multiyear lows this year, Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Saudi Aramco) president and chief executive Amin Nasser said on Tuesday. “The gap between supply and demand is closing,” he told an international energy forum, adding that Saudi Aramco’s analysis sees the market “balanced by the first half of 2017.”

INVESTMENTS

China worried over probes

China hopes Germany’s recent security investigations into proposed acquisitions by Chinese firms are “an exception,” Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesman Shen Danyang (沈丹陽) told a regular news briefing yesterday in Beijing. The German government has withdrawn its approval for a Chinese takeover of chip equipment maker Aixtron, citing security concerns. It has also reportedly turned down a Chinese request for approval of a takeover of Osram’s light bulb unit Ledvance pending a review of the deal. “China hopes Germany’s security reinvestigation into the case is only an exception, not meaning that Germany will change its economic policies, because it will be bad for China and German’s trade development and outlook,” Shen said.

AUTOMAKERS

US auto sales dip 4.4%

US auto sales fell last month, in a fresh sign of slowing in the industry as US automakers struggled to maintain recent high levels of demand. Total vehicle sales for the month fell 4.4 percent below the same month last year to 1.39 million units, according to figures produced by Autodata. That left sales for the first 10 months down 0.1 percent from the same period last year, pointing to a likely full-year decline for the industry after last year’s record performance. General Motors Co, the biggest US automaker, on Tuesday said that sales last month slid 1.7 percent from a year ago, with 258,626 vehicles sold.

RESTAURANTS

McDonald’s to settle suit

US fast-food giant McDonald’s Corp has agreed to pay US$3.75 million to settle a labor dispute with workers at a California franchise, court documents showed on Tuesday. If approved by a federal judge, the agreement would be the first time McDonald’s has reached a deal with employees of a franchise. The deal would resolve a class action lawsuit filed in San Francisco two years ago. Under the plan, McDonald’s will pay US$1.75 million to the employees and US$2 million in court costs. The workers said the restaurant franchise withheld wages and overtime pay, as well as reimbursement for the upkeep of uniforms, and denied them legally required breaks.

TECHNOLOGY

Rhode Island suing HPE

Rhode Island is suing Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) over a long-delayed project to build a new computer system for its Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV). A lawsuit filed on Tuesday in the Superior Court seeks a temporary restraining order and injunction that would block the Palo Alto, California-based company from walking off the project. The lawsuit says the state has already paid more than US$13 million for a new DMV computer system that has not been fully delivered. HPE said it met its contractual obligations with the state and tried to reach a fair resolution. It said in a statement that “given the progress that has been made by both parties, it is unfortunate the state has derailed this project by being unwilling to pay for additional work” that it says the state requested and it performed.